HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a fight between a father and son led to deadly stabbing Saturday.

The Hagerstown Police Department said officers were in the area of 121 E. Washington St. after they received word of two people being stabbed. One person had cuts to the hands. The other person had been stabbed in the chest.

Medics took both people to Meritus Medical Center where one died. The other person had minor injuries. The person who died was an acquaintance of the son who was involved in the fight with his father.

Police arrested the father, Thomas Auguster Dorsey, 58. They said he faces these charges:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Murder

First Degree Assault (2 counts)

Second Degree Assault (2 counts)

Reckless Endangerment (2 counts)

The Hagerstown Police Department asked anyone with additional information to contact Det. Weaver of the Criminal Investigation Unit at (301) 790-3700, Ext. 237 or by email at sweaver@hagerstownpd.org.