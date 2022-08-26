PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights.

Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 block of Cumberland St. after they received a report about and unconscious child. Medics took 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois to a hospital in Washington, D.C where she died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia determined Pradeline died from blunt force trauma and that someone killed her.

Investigators found Pradeline was hurt while her father and stepmother were with her.

Delinois was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Neglect of a Minor. Charles was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Assault, and Neglect of a Minor.