MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The FBI agent who was charged in a 2020 shooting on a Metro train was found not guilty on Friday.

Eduardo Valdivia was off-duty when he shot and injured a man on a Red Line train in December 2020. He was charged in the shooting, but the judges sided with him, saying his actions were justified.

It took the jury around three hours of deliberation.

Officials said that Valdivia will continue working as an FBI agent.