FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — School just started one week ago, but there have already been two safety incidents at Frederick County Public Schools.

One incident took place at Oakdale High School, where students were air-dropped several images suggesting a possible bomb threat. The other was at Urbana High School, where a young man broke into the school overnight to steal computer parts.

Sgt. Kevin Britt oversees school resource officers. He says due to the recent events, they are promoting school safety checks.

“Last year, we did have several instances of threats throughout the school year. This is the first one that we’ve had across throughout the Sheriff’s Office that we’ve handled with Frederick County Public Schools in this new school year, so we’re hoping that it’s a good school year this year,” said Sgt. Britt.

Scott Blundell, supervisor for security and emergency management for FCPS, said that they have emergency plans in place.

“Frederick County Public Schools has a systemic emergency operations plan. and then every school has their own local school emergency plan. Those plans are created in a multi-hazard method so that we can prepare for a number of emergencies or incidents that could occur inside of our buildings,” said Blundell.

Emily Surrette, whose children attend elementary schools in Frederick County, said that’s not enough.

“I do feel like my kids are safe, but whenever something big happens, I’m sure all parents think their kids are safe. I heard about the bomb threat on the news before I heard it from my school and I would like to hear it from my school first,” said Surrette.

FCPS uses new protocols along with old ones to keep students safe.

“There are a number of methods that we utilize. Hold, secure lockdown, evacuate and shelter. Then we also we have a void, deny, defend which is in response to an act of assailant which is incorporated and utilized in the lockdown also,” said Blundell.

The Frederick County Public Schools implemented the hold, which means students and staff must remain where they are. They put this in place after implementing the 2021 version of the ‘I Love U Guys‘ Foundation’s standard response protocol. The foundation was founded by the parents of a child that was tragically killed in a school shooting in Colorado.