FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act, also known as HB1300, was passed in 2020. Lawmakers said it was designed to essentially enhance the quality of public education in Maryland. Now, we’re starting to see some of the benefits.

The bill includes recommendations, like making tuition free for dual enrollment students.

Starting next spring, high school students who are dual enrolled at Frederick Community College will save about $7,000 a year.

“It’s great not worrying about money for tuition, I don’t have to work that much, I can just focus on my classes,” said dual enrollment student Harsh Danayak.

The college offers four different dual enrolment programs where students like Kafui Ameko can work toward earning a degree while finishing high school.

“It’s great because I can take off two years, and I can have money for college. It allows me to do so many different things,” said Ameko.

Students who were charged for the Fall 2022 semester will be fully refunded by the end of this month.

“Dual enrollment is centered around increasing access and equity in higher education, making it more accessible to all, no matter your income or your socioeconomic status,” said Andrew McClain, the school’s dual enrollment and Early College program coordinator.

The bill is a multi-billion dollar investment over the next 10 years.