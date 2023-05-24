FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–The Frederick County Public School Board of Education needs to cut $33 million in proposed spending in order to meet next year’s budget.

It boils down to a lack of funding, inflation, growth in the school system and an ongoing need to expand special education services, according to Sue Johnson, Board of Education President.

“If our goal as a county is to provide excellence in education, why is it we’re not able to raise our teacher salaries to the point that would support that goal of the county?” Johnson said. “I don’t feel like we’re getting the funding to provide excellence in education.”

The school system now has to make budget cuts and get rid of some of their programs such as the ‘Blended Virtual Learning Program’ for 1st and 2nd grade and ‘Elevate Academy.’

“We were not treating our special education students the way they should have been treated, so I feel like they’re getting the short end of the stick again,” Jaime Brennan, an FCPS parent said.

The FCPS board will discuss the budget in a special June 7 meeting.

FCPS could receive an additional $14 million through a proposal submitted to the county council from the county executive to help offset the budget shortfall.

“With this supplemental budget, I am proposing to hold FCPS harmless from a state decision and to mitigate the effects of a massive premium increase on your employees and retirees,” Frederick County Executive, Jessica Fitzwater, said in a statement. “Together, these actions will help FCPS deal with the unprecedented challenges currently facing our school system.”

The supplemental budget vote is expected to take place next week.