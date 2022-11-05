FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There was no whimpering or whining, only happy tail wags as Frederick County Public Schools and the Frederick team for Go Team Therapy Dogs announced an official partnership.

Go Team Therapy dog teams will be placed in FCPS programs through this program with the goal to provide comfort and care for students that need it.

Volunteers with Go Team Therapy Dogs will provide support for students and families who may benefit from specialized learning opportunities such as Learning for Life programs, Expressions programs, Pyramid programs, Rock Creek School and crisis visits.

FCPS will provide opportunities for organizational representatives to speak in appropriate schools for identified students based on requests by counselors.

Specialized programs are for small groups of students to visit with the dogs. Visits typically last around 15 minutes.