FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County is making sure that parents are up to date on what books are being proposed and could be going into its schools. This week, a list of textbooks will be on display at the C. Burr Artz Library. This is something FCPS does monthly as part of their book approval process.

Parents have the option to see what materials could make it onto bookshelves in schools.

This comes after controversy over materials used in schools back in October.

In a recent tweet, FCPS shared a list of proposed books, along with a form for parents to share their feedback.

The school system amended its textbook review, selection, and approval process back in November.

April Montgomery believes there should be a better way for parents to get their hands on textbook content before they are approved.

“For me as a parent, I didn’t always get those emails. There were a lot of textbooks that get passed on something called ‘consent agenda’ when I had no idea they were even up for review. I think that it (the process) needs some tweaking,” said Montgomery.

She recently took her son out of FCPS schools and said it was partly because of the content of the materials.

“We had seen a lot of divisive content popping up and inappropriate content popping up and we saw it last year too, but it just seems to be escalating, and we had had enough,” said Montgomery.

Proposed textbooks go on display from January 9 to January 18.