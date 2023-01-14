FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) –FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson formulated her recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget Monday with a focus on the direct needs of students and staff in a growing school system.

FCPS is one of the fastest-growing school districts in Maryland. From Fiscal Year 2021 to Fiscal Year 2023, the FCPS student population has grown by more than 3,600 students. Dr. Dyson’s budget reflects the school-based staff needed to support students.

Her recommended operating budget totals $933 million with a focus on attracting and retaining qualified staff to serve the growing number of families choosing Frederick County as a place to live and raise their family, providing critical staff and resources for students with the greatest needs, addressing significant budgetary challenges related to recent inflationary costs, and supporting Blueprint for Maryland’s Future priorities.

“The road map for the future of FCPS requires that we continue strengthening the foundation that this outstanding school system is built upon,” Dyson said. “Meaningful growth, for our students, cannot happen without addressing our current and future needs.”

She shared more details about her recommended operating budget in a video message released to the community.

More than $50 million of the recommended budget accounts for systemic growth and the increased costs of operating a school system due to inflation.

The superintendent’s recommended budget release is the first step in the process of finalizing the operating budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

The Board of Education of Frederick County is scheduled to discuss the recommended budget at its Wednesday, January 11 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Additionally, the Board of Education will hold a public hearing regarding the Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget Wednesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. in the Frederick High School auditorium at 650 Carroll Parkway in Frederick.