HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — “We were literally in tears because this really for us comes full circle,” Co-Founder of Parents Against Vaping Meredith Berkman said.

Many parents shared her feelings after the FDA announced the ban of all JUUL products in stores. She thinks the company is one of the main reasons so many young people are vaping.

“We discovered that a JUUL rep. had come into our teenage son’s high school and without the school’s knowledge through an outside group and spoke to an assembly of ninth graders with no other adults present, and told our kids that JUUL was totally safe,” Berkman.

The ban will also have an effect on vape shops but not necessarily in a negative way. Most vape shops owners say that they plan to use this opportunity to educate about safer alternatives.

“We have JUUL users frequently stopping into our stores, looking for replacement pods and we ultimately take that opportunity to educate,” owner of Vast Vapor Steve Kane said.

Most young smokers say that without access to JUUL products they will be forced to find a substitute at vape shops.

“You got to understand most people who are purchasing JUULs are buying them in convenience stores and convenience stores aren’t about education,” Kane said.

Although the JUUL products only make up a small percentage of the vaping industry, those who are trying to snuff them out say this is one step in the right direction.

“This is a landmark move by FDA we couldn’t be more grateful to our partners in public health protecting kids and for doing this, but there’s so much more work that needs to be done,” Berkman said.