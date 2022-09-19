FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair being open to the public, and two fights broke out right in front of the gate.

“I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said.

In 2020 a fight between teens broke out at the Frederick fair resulting in someone dying. Now, another incident similar to that one has the attention of security and law enforcement.

“My first reaction was, oh, something bad is going on again, like every year, it seems like something happens,” McQuillan said.

Around 10 pm, Frederick County deputies were directing traffic at the main gate when they saw a crowd of teens gathering. Eventually, a fight broke out, and as the deputies tried to control the situation several people from the crowd got involved.

“The deputy started to get in to try to disperse the fight and arrest the offender and at that time all the people started getting involved and trying to interfere with the deputy making arrest,” Lt. Jason Deater explained. ” the deputy deployed OC spray was able to take one on juvenile into custody.”

However, moments later another fight broke out between another crowd of teens.

“Another fight broke out when deputies went to intervene there,” Lt Deater said. “Another juvenile struck the deputy in the chest and that person was then also arrested.”

Both teens were arrested and charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. They were later released to a guardian. Lt. Jason says the sheriff’s office and fair security are working together to make sure no other incidents occur.

“We worked with the fair just on putting some additional rules, no wearing a ski mask and such like that in the fair, but we work with security to make sure the premises are being secure and checked,” Lt. Deater said.

Luckily no injuries were reported and the two teens involved are banned from the fairgrounds.