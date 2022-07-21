UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Across the country, there’s a desperate need for more good teachers. According to a survey done by the National Education Association, nearly 55% of teachers are considering leaving the profession. In Prince George’s County, the school system is already seeing that reality.

More than 800 teaching positions sat empty in Prince George’s County this past school year, according to the Prince George’s County Educator’s Association (PGCEA).

“This drives up class size because when there’s a vacancy, either they’ll find a long-term substitute to fill that spot, or that class gets dissolved into the other classes, which raises the class size,” said Dr. Donna Christy, president of PGCEA.

The critical shortage only adds more stress on working teachers.

“We have a large a lot, a lot of members that are out on long term leave and psychological distress

“They’re sitting in their cars and they’re crying on their drive home, because they’re just overwhelmed and exhausted, and they’re mistreated by students, by parents, by administrators,” said Christy.

That stress is also impacting students’ learning experiences.

“It’s not the quality instruction that you would want for your child when the teacher doesn’t have time or they’re going on teacher pay teacher,” said Christy.

For months the teachers union has rallied and voiced its concerns.

“The biggest issues are of course compensation, but then also a lot of language and for our contract regarding workload and working conditions. We want them to partner with us and to really acknowledge that what we’re coming to the table with our solutions to the problems that our educators are experiencing and having the things that are driving them out of out of the workplace out of the schools,” she said.

On Thursday, Prince George’s County Public Schools hosted a “hiring palooza” at G. James Gholson Middle School in Landover from 4 to 6:30 p.m. They’re hoping to fill hundreds of vacancies. Christy doesn’t believe that hosting a job fair will be enough. says that’s not enough.

“You have to stop people from leaving. And so that’s where the working conditions come into play. And then we have to have a competitive salary. In order to attract it’s a very competitive work market,” she said.

She’s hoping compensation and conditions will help the district rebuild the teacher pipeline.