MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) responded to a fire in a home that started after a tree fell on some power lines and a transformer blew.

Officials said that a family member witnessed a tree coming down on the power lines just before noon. The transformer in the home blew, and the residents told first responders that minutes later they saw smoke coming from the basement.

A propane/oil tank had been ignited, causing fire and smoke to come out of the basement window.

All of the residents got out safely and notified Baltimore Gas and Electric, the owners of the power line.

MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted out video and photos of the response.