HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students of Bester Elementary evacuated after a small fire broke out Monday morning.

According to the Hagerstown Fire Department, the fire was found in a trashcan on a second-floor bathroom and was extinguished by the school’s sprinkler system.

The Hagerstown city fire marshal led the investigation and found the cause of the fire to be an act of arson.

Monica Seals is a parent to two kids that attend Bester Elementary. She says it’s completely shocking that something like this could happen on only the second day of school.

“Of course as a parent, I’m concerned because now is this something that I need to worry about? Is there someone that’s going to continue to enter the school and put my children in harm’s way,” Monica Seals said

The fire marshal has identified a suspect and tells us arson charges will soon be filed. Students will be able to return to school Thursday morning.