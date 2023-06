ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was trapped under debris after a house fire in Leonardtown Md. Tuesday morning.

According to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at around 4:30 a.m. While fighting a fire on Deerwook Park Dr. a firefighter became trapped under debris.

Officials did not confirm the condition of the firefighter.