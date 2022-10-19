FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The firefighters union — known as the Career Fighterfighters Association of Frederick County — said that if an amendment on November’s ballot passes, it could mean any type of bargaining agreement between them and the county could become useless.

Question A is an amendment to the Frederick County charter. It’s asking voters to “make it clear that the county council maintains sole authority to approve and disapprove the use of taxpayer funding in the county budget concerning binding arbitration awards.”

The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County is accusing the county executive of trying to overturn a collective bargaining bill voters approved four years ago.

“In 2018, the voters overwhelmingly supported 73% of the voters supported the firefighters for the question the referendum, and four years later the politicians are trying to undo the will of the voters,” said Stephen Jones, president of the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County.

The union says if the question passes, it could mean any type of bargaining agreement between them and the county—could become useless.

We reached out to County Executive Jan Gardner for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.