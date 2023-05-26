HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Soon downtown Hagerstown will be filled with the rich cultures of the Caribbean islands as the city plans its very first Caribbean carnival.

Carnival is known as a celebration of freedom and culture throughout the Caribbean diaspora.

“It’s a melting pot and that was the true reason for doing this, is to bring awareness to this culture,” the Owner of the Tribe Cold Press Juice Bar, Erika Bell said.

The city of Hagerstown, over recent years, has become home to several Caribbean businesses and along with it, an increase in the Caribbean population.

“It brings us out when things are for us, we come out for it,” Bell said. “So many it’s so many other amazing events going on downtown Hagerstown, but we want to incorporate our culture, our backgrounds.”

The event will feature food and showcase the fun and vibrant costumes representing various Caribbean cultures.

“I feel like no matter who comes, I hope that they take away that they had an amazing time and they felt loved when they came here,” the Owner of the Vibez Lounge, Jaymea Dickson said.

Organizers are looking for vendors and artists who would like to be showcased during the festival.

The event will be held on July 1 from noon to 6 p.m.