WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One monkeypox test has come back positive at Meritus Medical Center. With the positive test, health officials are making sure that residents are staying calm but also informed.

Last week Meritus collected a sample that came back positive. Meritus did not identify the patient but said that they are a resident of Washington County.

“This confirmation is being shared for awareness, not alarm. Remember this is not COVID. The rates of hospitalization and severe illness from monkeypox are exceedingly low,” a statement said.

Although this is the only confirmed case in the county, residents are still cautious about the future, especially after two years of COVID.

“I’m afraid of the repercussions if anyone even gets out of that hospital,” Washington County resident Stacey Barnes said. “They should quarantine the hospital, it’s terrifying.”

The Washington County Health Department is currently working with local health providers to figure out what their next steps are going to be to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Where we’re gonna track any potential cases and exposures, and then we’ll give them guidance on how to look for lesions and they need to go get tested if they need to get vaccinated and all that information,” Spokesperson for Washington County Health Department Daniella Stahl explained. “So from a public health standpoint, we’re working on migration, migration strategies to try to stop the spread.”

Even though testing for the virus is not available at the emergency department, health officials are encouraging people to visit their doctor if they are experiencing symptoms and need a test.