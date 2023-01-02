MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A mother welcomed her baby into the world on New Year’s Day, not in a hospital, but in a car on the Intercounty Connector.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the on-the-road delivery with which members of MCFRS helped.

The mother was in labor and on her way to the hospital around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1., but it seems the baby wasn’t able to wait. Mom delivered in the car around Georgia Avenue.

In one of his tweets, Piringer gave shout-outs to a couple of people, writing: “…great work by 911 caller & call-taker, prior to EMS arrival…” He shared a couple of pictures of the baby, including one that showed the baby in the arms of a member of the fire and rescue service.

Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service

Piringer noted in on tweet: “Looking forward to reunion (in week or 2).”