FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Executive-Elect Jessica Fitzwater said that she is ready to work.

She held her first press conference as County Executive-Elect on Monday. Some of her priorities include the budget, public safety and education, and meeting the demands of the growing and diverse population in Frederick.

She also announced the co-chairs of her transition team — Rick Weldon, the CEO and President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and Tony Bowie, who owns a local business and will work on diversity equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Board of Elections declared her the winner on Friday. After a close race, she said she wants to look ahead to serving everyone in the community.

“Rick and Tony both bring a wealth of experience and the community and really a dedication to making sure that not only that that government is working for everyone, but that everyone in Frederick county has the opportunity to thrive and meet their full potential. That’s the work that they do professionally, that’s part of our Liveable Frederick vision and it’s a very big part of why I ran for County Executive. I want to see Frederick County continue to grow,” said Fitzwater.

Fitzwater also says she has committed to having a budget listening session in each of the five council districts so people can understand the financial challenges and opportunities in Frederick.

The first budget town hall will be held in December.