SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured five people outside a restaurant in Silver Spring.

Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting on 14324 Lahill Road at around 12:15 a.m.

At the rear of the Sol D’Italia Restaurant in the Norbeck-Layhill area, they found five people with gunshot wounds.

One person was seriously injured but their injuries were not life-threatening. Three other people received less serious injuries, and one person received only minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Investigators say there was an argument inside the restaurant that escalated into a shooting out back. Three women and two men were hurt.