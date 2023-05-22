BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said they arrested a former Baltimore City Police Officer for multiple sex crimes involving minors.

The arrest took place around noon on Monday, May 22. Larry Tucker, 56, of Baltimore, Maryland was arrested at the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office.

Tucker is charged with the following:

9 felony counts of sex abuse of a minor

2 felony counts of sexual solicitation of a minor

2 felony counts of child pornography

2 counts of conspiracy to commit sexual offense in the third degree

1 misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit sexual offense in the fourth degree

The alleged incidents supposedly took place between 2011 and 2013. A city grand jury indicted Tucker on May 17.