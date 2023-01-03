MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The daughter of a former diplomat who was accused of stabbing a man to death in 2020 faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of Second Degree Murder Tuesday.

Police arrested Sophia Negroponte at a home in the 400 block of W. Montgomery Ave. in Rockville on Feb. 13, 2020. When officers got to the home, they found Yousef Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda stabbed. Rasmussen died there.

Sophia Negroponte (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Negroponte and Rasmussen knew each other and had a disagreement when the stabbing happened. Negroponte originally faced a charge of First Degree Murder.