His attorney confirmed that he died due to injuries sustained during his arrest.

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Roy McGrath, the former Hogan chief of staff who was wanted by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals after failing to appear for a fraud trial, died due to injuries sustained during his arrest, according to his attorney.

In a statement, the FBI said that the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Monday after authorities found him in Knoxville, Tennessee. Agents were trying to arrest him when McGrath “sustained injury and was transported to the hospital.”

The FBI confirmed that there was a confrontation and that an agent fired a gun, but they would not confirm if that agent shot McGrath.

McGrath’s attorney, Joseph Murtha, confirmed that McGrath succumbed to his injuries.

“It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty. I think it is important to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence,” Murtha said in a statement.

The three-week manhunt began when McGrath failed to show up for his federal trial on corruption charges in Baltimore on March 13, 2023.

The Associate Press reported that “McGrath was indicted in 2021 on accusations he fraudulently secured a $233,648 severance payment, equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service, by falsely telling the agency’s board the governor had approved it. He is also accused of fraud and embezzlement connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.”

He was once the chief of staff for former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, but he resigned in August 2020, only 11 weeks into his tenure.