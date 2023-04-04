FBI says Roy McGrath shot himself after he was found in Knoxville, Tennessee.

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Roy McGrath went from a trusted aide to former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to a wanted fugitive. New reports say that he shot himself after a confrontation with FBI agents in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The 21-day search for McGrath began when the one-time chief of staff failed to show up for court last month in Baltimore.

His attorney, Joseph Murtha, told the Associated Press in an interview that the two were gearing up for what was ahead in court before the fateful incident that took his life.

“We were moving forward and preparing for trial, but you never know what’s going on in someone’s mind. The rest is three weeks of uncertainty and a tragic ending,” Murtha said.

Murtha did not return calls to DC News Now seeking comment.

“I think he felt like he had been destroyed,” Murtha told the Associated Press. “He felt completely betrayed.”

McGrath faced an eight-count federal indictment for wire fraud and embezzlement charges.

He was accused of these crimes when he was the executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service before he joined the Hogan administration.

A spokesman for Hogan did not return calls for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the FBI in Knoxville.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that a law enforcement document showed that McGrath shot himself after a traffic stop.

It was initially reported that McGrath died at a Tennessee hospital following some sort of confrontation with FBI agents around 6 p.m. on Monday.