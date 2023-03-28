WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A former Maryland chief of staff is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted list following federal fraud charges.

The FBI said they’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could help arrest Roy McGrath, who is wanted for not showing up for his federal trial in Baltimore on March 13, 2023.

A federal judge issued the arrest warrant for McGrath after he did not show up in court as his trial on federal fraud charges was set to start.

McGrath was once the chief of staff for former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. He had resigned in August 2020, only 11 weeks into his tenure.

McGrath had an arraignment scheduled for the morning of Monday, March 13, but he did not return any calls or emails.

His attorney told reporters outside of court he knew something was wrong because he talked to his client on Sunday and had a “substantively productive conversation” but did not see McGrath outside of court.

The charges say that McGrath used his position as executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service to make payments to himself from March 2019 through December 2020. McGrath said that Hogan approved the check, but Hogan denied this claim.

McGrath is facing eight counts, including charges connected to a severance payment of over $200,000 that he got from the Maryland Environmental Service. He was also accused of embezzling another $170,000.