Donald E. Brooks served as Chief of Police in Montgomery for three of his 41 years there. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that Donald E. Brooks, who served as police chief at one time, died at the age of 96.

Brooks, who retired in 1991, was a member of the department for 41 years. He held the position of chief in his final three.

When Brooks joined the force in 1950, there were about 100 officers there. By the time he retired, there were 892 officers and more than 300 civilian staff members.

In 1988, he cowrote A Worthy Innovation: A History of the Montgomery County Police, a book dedicated to the men and women who served the county as police officers and as civilian staff members who supported them.

“I am saddened to report Retired Montgomery County Chief of Police Colonel Donald E. Brooks passed away”, said current Chief of Police. Marcus Jones. “He was 96 years old and was a dedicated leader and public servant for our county. May he rest in peace.”

Brooks is survived by his wife, Eva Roberson Brooks. and his children, Donna Brooks Sensoy, Don Michael Brooks (Sharon) and Lisa Brooks Hammond. He also is survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.