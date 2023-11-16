MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A former Pentagon officer who shot and killed two people in Takoma Park in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years total in prison on Thursday.

David Dixon, a former Pentagon police officer, was in Takoma Park on April 7, 2021, when he saw people breaking into a car. Police said that Dixon, who was off duty, confronted them and fired shots into the car as they drove off.

Two of the people in the car — Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson — died as a result of the shooting. Michael Thomas, who was driving the car, survived.

“What he was doing was not protecting the community. What he was doing was undermining the confidence and faith that police do things right, and he should be held accountable for that,” said State’s Attorney for Montgomery County John McCarthy.

McCarthy argued for the maximum sentence of 30 years.

“We’ve lost two lives, countless other lives have been impacted,” he said. “I ask the court to give him 30 years in prison.”

“I stand here before you to be sentenced. I am remorseful and heartbroken about the events of that morning. I’ll live with this heartbreak for the rest of my life,” Dixon said tearfully as he addressed the court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of murder and one count of assault for the 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors pointed to two incidents before the fatal shooting as well Thursday — an assault in May of 2020 and a road rage incident in July of 2020.

McCarthy said that on May 6, 2020, a homeless woman was assaulted with a gun in an apartment lobby around 3 a.m. He said that the woman, who police knew of, was in the building’s lobby when Dixon was walking his dogs. Dixon motioned to her before getting into the elevator, coming back out of the elevator with a gun and mace.

McCarthy said that Dixon then directed the woman out of the apartment at gunpoint.

He said that Takoma Park Police found out about the incident later — and that on that night, police asked Dixon if he wanted to press charges on her. He declined to press any charges, and the police didn’t investigate further. A video of this incident came out later.

Dixon’s attorney, Bill Brennan, said that prosecutors did not accurately depict this incident. He said that authorities knew about the video initially and chose not to do anything.

As part of his plea deal, Dixon was not charged for this assault.

McCarthy said that on July 29, 2020, Dixon pulled a gun on a man on New Hampshire Avenue NE in D.C. during a road rage incident. Both Dixon and the other man, Keith Mitchell, made 911 calls about the incident. Brennan said that Mitchell was the aggressor in this incident.

Brennan argued that Dixon had served a life of service — he joined the Air Force when he was 18 and served overseas in Afghanistan before he was honorably discharged. Dixon had worked as a federal law enforcement officer in the Department of Commerce, Department of Navy and the Pentagon.

He said that the fatal shooting in 2021 only lasted for one minute and 48 seconds. He argued that only 12 seconds passed between when Dixon got out of his car and the last shot was fired.

“This is not like George Floyd in 9 minutes. This is 12 seconds,” Brennan argued during Thursday’s sentencing.

“20 years of a life of service came down to a 12-second error, a 12-second mistake, and two men died, and one traumatized forever,” he added.

McCarthy responded, saying, “This is not about 12 seconds. It’s a course of reckless conduct and you’ve got to put the pieces together.”

Six victims’ families gave impact statements on Thursday.

Four people spoke on behalf of Dixon, including a woman who met him nine months ago because her troubled son was his cellmate. She said Dixon helped and protected her son while they were in prison, calling him “patient” and “good.”

Dixon’s youth pastor also spoke at the trial, asking for mercy. His parents wrote a letter as well.

A judge had previously declared a mistrial about the fatal shooting in February after jurors said they were deadlocked.

“I’ve been doing this now for 30 years, and it’s the most difficult task a judge has to perform. Particularly in cases like this where the impact of those crimes is so enormous. It’s clearly evident from the statements we’ve heard, it’s enormously apparent the impact this has had,” Judge Mike Mason said during Thursday’s sentencing.

Dixon, who pled guilty, was sentenced to 25 years for each murder charge and 10 years for assault. All terms will be served concurrently. He is not eligible for parole for the first half of his sentence.

Dixon gets credit for the time he has served already — 952 days. His time started on April 9, 2021.