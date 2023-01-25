ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department arrested a former high school student who is accused of bringing a handgun onto school grounds.

The department said around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 24, school security told the the community engagement officer at Richard Montgomery High School alerted an officer that the 15-year-old former student possible had a gun. Police officers picked up the 15-year-old about a block away from the high school, which is located on Richard Montgomery Drive at Fleet Street. Officers said the teenager had a gun on him.

The police department said that the incident wasn’t related to one that took place at the high school on Jan. 13 that led to the building being put on lockdown.

In that case, someone reported that there was a weapon on campus, but officers did not find one during a search at the school.