Police said they arrested two girls, a boy, and a man in connection to the carjacking that happened in a parking garage in Bethesda.

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested several people, most of them minors, in connection to a carjacking that took place on June 10.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the St. Elmo Parking Garage.

Detectives said the carjacking victims were walking to their car when they noticed four people in the area. One of those people approached the group and demanded the driver’s key. Then, the person pulled out a gun, pointing it at the driver’s chest. The driver handed over the key. The person with the gun and the three other people with the person left in the car.

The stolen car had a tracking device on it, and officers found the car on June 11. They said three of the four people involved in the incident were in the car, and police took them into custody.

Those three people were: 18-year-old Herbert Randall, 16-year-old Katelyn McKiernan, and a 15-year-old girl. Police took them to Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters. Detectives said all three admitted to committing the carjacking.

Police later arrested 17-year-old Caleb Fraker who was charged as an adult.

Officers took Randall and McKiernan to the Central Processing Unit (CPU). The 15-year-old girl is being charged as a juvenile and was released to a parent.

All four face a charge of Armed Carjacking. In addition, they face gun charges.