FREDERICK, MD (DC News Now) — A mural artist in Frederick County is upset her mural was covered up in a public library. After weeks of trying to understand why she was told the library wanted to make a more “calming space” for nursing mothers.

“The former director of the library commissioned me with other people in the library to paint this mural. There’s another mural in the reading section, and there’s a nice huge mural in the children’s story department,” said artist Colleen Clap.

Colleen Clapp has painted for about 40 years, but when she noticed one of her paintings covered up at a local library, she knew she had to do something.

“The moment I noticed it was covered, my husband and I were walking into town to go to a concert, and we had some time to kill, so I thought, let me run up and peek through the window and see my artwork, and when I did, it was completely different, and the columns that had some artwork on them were also white,” said Clapp.

“You can’t just cover up somebody’s artwork if they have a contract without allowing them to have a say in it,” said Clapp.

In an off-camera interview, James Kelly, the director of Frederick public libraries, said he was unaware of her contract.

Across town, at the Thurmont library, Kelly said they have a similar space that’s been successful.

It allows moms to breastfeed and provides a safe place for children with sensory sensitivity.

“I think that’s great. That is something that moms need. I also feel like they should hopefully be able to do it anywhere that is comfortable for them. I feel bad for the artist. I don’t think it would be distracting for the mom unless it’s like a scary picture,” said mother Marla Diviertro.

Colleen and the library were able to resolve and the mural has been revealed, but Colleen said she thinks it’s important that artists stand up for their work.

The library hopes to complete the calming area in August of this year.