FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After surviving cancer, a Frederick County man is now giving back with the help of the one non-profit that helped him during his battle with a rare disorder.

Alex Johnson was 15 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare disorder that affects white blood cells.

After undergoing chemotherapy and receiving a port, Alex is now cancer free.

“I picked today specifically because today would have marked the 13th anniversary of having a port put in, during my battle with cancer,” said Alex.

He works as the general manager of Bruster’s in Frederick, Maryland, and says it’s time to give back. Alex chose ‘Casey Cares Foundation’ and says it was an easy non-profit to choose to donate to because the non-profit helped him during his intensive treatment.

His mother, Carolyn Johnson, said that even though it was a tough time for them, Alex was born to give back.

“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever been thrown out probably definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever been to in my life because there were so many unknowns,” said Carolyn.

Customers who happened to stop by for ice cream said it was a heartwarming gesture.

“I think it’s a wonderful contribution to know that Bruster’s is philanthropically minded is pretty amazing,” said Mary Beth Fetterolf.

Tom Willard, who owns the ice cream shop, said they host fundraisers often, but this one is personal.

“It’s wonderful that people are doing much more important work than what we do, so if we can help give people a break or help them do what they do, it’s great,” said Willard.