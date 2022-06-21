FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Frederick said it expected thousands of people in the downtown area on Saturday, June 25 when members of the LGBTQ+ community and many others come together for Frederick Pride.

The event, which takes place at Carroll Creek Linear Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a full lineup of entertainment throughout the day at a number of locations at the venue. There will be many vendors at the park, as well.

One of the biggest parts of the celebration will be the Frederick Pride Parade. Because of it, and the anticipated crowd for the entirety of the event, the city said it would have a road closure in place for part of To accommodate crowds that will be traveling along Carroll Creek Linear Park for the duration of the event, a East Street between East Patrick Street and East All Saints Street. Frederick planned to have a number of detours in place. If you drive through the area on Saturday, the city said to expect some delays.

The 2022 installment of Frederick Pride will be the first one to bring people together in person in three years. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.