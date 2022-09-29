FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A video of a Governor Thomas Johnson High School student saying racial slurs circulated on social media through the middle of the week.

Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement that the student in the videos had been identified. The original Facebook post claimed that the student in the videos was on the football team at the high school.

“Racism and hate have no place in our community, nor in our schools,” a release the school system posted on Twitter said. “FCPS maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring every member of our community knows they are valued, accepted, and welcomed.”