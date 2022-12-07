FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There have been more than 490 deadly crashes in Maryland this year, according to the state Department of Transportation.

In Frederick County, there have been 25 fatal crashes this year, and there are concerns about that number rising at an alarming rate.

Maryland State Police were investigating the County’s most recent fatal accident after a cement truck collided with a 2005 Honda Civic on Liberty Road Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Civic, Blake Timothy Hipkins, died at the scene.

Frederick has already past the total for fatal crashes from last year, which was 21. Experts said the number one cause of fatal accidents is distracted driving.

Last month, a 21-year-old was killed in a Frederick County crash. Investigators say the driver was speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and under the influence of alcohol.

SOS Safe Ride is a nonprofit in Frederick that offers rides for people after they have been drinking. For New Year’s Eve, they are offering free rides.

During the holiday season, AAA says to keep these tips in mind: