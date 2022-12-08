FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Paris was one of two firefighters who died fighting the blaze. More than 100 emergency workers responded to the scene in the West Penn township. Two other firefighters were also treated for injuries.

Local officials said that two people lived in the three-story home. They were able to escape the fire, although a body was found outside.

Paris started working with the Green Valley Fire Station in Monrovia, Maryland earlier this year.

Those who knew Paris were deeply saddened by the passing of one of their own.

“Zach’s loss to our organization is devastating, even though he’s only here has only been here with us for a short time,” Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said.

“He’s a member of our Frederick County fire rescue family and that’s a very tight-knit group of first responders who we truly treat as members of our own family and as an organization, we’ll pull together, grieve together and work through this so we can continue to serve the citizens of Frederick County,” Coe said.

Paris left behind his wife and two daughters.