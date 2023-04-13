BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Robert Krop, a gun store owner in Frederick County, pleaded not guilty to all charges related to a plan to acquire machine guns illegally on Thursday.

He’s facing charges alongside Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, who pleaded not guilty a day earlier.

Four of Krop’s charges carry a maximum sentence of five years. Two other charges carry a maximum of 10 years.

A judge approved the government’s request that Krop stay away from The Machine Gun Nest, the gun store in Frederick that he owns. Additionally, all of the weapons there have to be surrendered.

The indictment claimed that Jenkins and Krop were conspiring to rent machine guns to Krop’s customers. It also stated that Krop illegally owned seven machine guns.

Dan Cox, the Republican candidate in the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial race, represented Krop as his lawyer in court.

A trial date for Krop had not been set as of Thursday.