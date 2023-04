KNOXVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Frederick County on Saturday, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Sheetz on 3842 Burkittsville Road in Knoxville, the Maryland Lottery said. The winner purchased the ticket on April 8.

Maryland Lottery said that the ticket was still unclaimed as of Monday.

The winning numbers were 11, 22, 24, 51, 60 and Powerball 18.