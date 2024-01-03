FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash in Frederick County on Wednesday afternoon left two people trapped.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said that it received a call at 1:52 p.m. that two cars crashed on Route 15, near Basford Road in Point of Rocks – one of the cars had rolled over onto its side. One of the drivers was pinned, while the other was trapped.

(Courtesy of Frederick County Fire and Rescue)

A resuce squad and aviation resources were called in to assist.

Both drivers were extricated in about 20 minutes, a spokesperson said. They were transported via helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

As a result, Rt. 15 was shutdown in both directions at Basford Road. Drivers were advised to take an alternate route.