FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a Ford Explorer ran off the road and hit an embankment.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the crash that happened on I-70 at Mile Marker 65 around 1:30 p.m.

The car flipped over during the accident and two people were trapped. Officials had to rescue them.

(Frederick County Fire and EMS)

There were six people in the car, including five adults and one child, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue. Two adults were airlifted to the hospital by Maryland State Police helicopters to be treated. The child was taken by ground to a nearby hospital. One adult refused treatment.

Officials do not know what caused the accident.