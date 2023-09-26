FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) said a man and a woman have been arrested after stealing millions worth of jewelry from a Frederick County home.

FSCO said that on August 18, they responded to a call of a residential burglary in the Urbana area of Frederick County.

Deputies found that during the burglary, the suspects had stolen about $3 million in jewelry from the victim’s home.

FCSO along with members of the FBI in Baltimore were able to identify two suspects who live in Las Vegas and had traveled to Frederick during the time of the burglary.

On August 28, Deputies and FBI agents executed a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s place of residence and found most of the victim’s stolen property along with illegal firearms and money.

Detectives extradited 29-year-old Demarco Coney-Jones from Las Vegas and 22-year-old Akayla Tuttle from San Diego.

“This case is a great example of the teamwork completed by Detective Stears, fellow detectives assigned to the FCSO Criminal Investigations Section, and the FBI Baltimore, Las Vegas, and San Diego Field Offices,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “They stayed on top of this case until the suspects were arrested, and the case was solved.”

Deputies charged Coney-Jones and Tuttle with 1st-degree burglary and theft of more than $100,000.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.