FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at a fire in Adamstown where they found two people dead inside the home Sunday.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 6800 block of Stonewall Ct. E. shortly before 2:10 a.m. The information included that people were trapped inside the home.

Fire crews found one person in a second-floor bedroom around 2:25 a.m. and brought that person outside. They found a second person shortly after 2:30 a.m. and brought that person out of the home. Both were in cardiac arrest when firefighters transferred them to EMS crews. Neither survived.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said those who died were Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75.

Deputies said a third person who was in the basement apartment of the home was not hurt. Crews helped that person out of the home.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue said it took about 60 firefighters and help from Montgomery County nearly 35 minutes to get the fire under control.