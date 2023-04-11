FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW)– Many years ago, the city of Frederick took the step to designate its downtown as the arts and entertainment district.

20 years later, the district is still going strong.

In 2003, Frederick’s historic downtown was designated the arts and entertainment district. at that time it was wondered how successful it would be, but with the designation being renewed in 2013, and again most recently this year.

“Art will make your community speak its unique identity and it will draw neighbors out and they’ll have a shared experience which is very strengthening to any community,” said Lousie Kennelly, the executive director for the Frederick Arts Council.

Downtown Frederick has over 100 existing art venues including studios, theatres and restaurants with entertainment. Some students who work with the arts council say they provide opportunities to learn and grow in the art space.

“I’m a student at Hood College, so I do a lot of arts and archaeology coursework and I fell in love with the program there. This just allows me to get a better idea of how the arts actually work on a day-to-day basis, ” said Emma Candler, associate for the Frederick Arts Council.

With the recently announced funding for the Weinberg Center for the Arts in the Mayor’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, there’s more that residents can expect in the future.

“The theater district is growing. It used to be the Weinberg and the Maryland Ensemble Theater and now it’s got New Spires Art, so it’s growing and we have the new art center, called the Frederick Arts Council’s Art Center. We are also opening up Makerspace and artists’ studios on the corner of Patrick and Market Street,” said Kennelly.