TUSCARORA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture is kicking off the “2023 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail.” It’s now in its 11th year, and it’s becoming more popular.

Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined the Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks at the first stop on Monday at Rocky Point Creamery.

“Maryland is the birthplace of ice cream in the United States, and Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail celebrates our dairy-rich history by connecting Maryland’s on-farm creameries across the state. We have over 340 dairy farms and creameries. There’s 9 of them that we are going to be visiting on the ice cream trail,” said Lt. Governor Miller.

The season officially began on May 26th and ends on September 30th.

“The reason we do it is it’s a great example of what a dairy farm can do to preserve the farm and make more money. All you’re doing is milking cows. You end up selling them milk out of state, but if you can build a creamery on-site, you can capture all of that money from all of the local population who wants ice cream,” said Atticks.

The trail is designed to promote the state’s dairy industry, attracting more participants from across the state and the region.