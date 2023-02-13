WALKERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police found five starving and malnourished dogs and three dead dogs during a call for service in Walkersville on Saturday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the 8300 block of Water Street Road on February 11 for malnourished and possibly dead dogs on the property.

Upon searching the property, initial results showed a fenced in kennel, with two separate pens, in the backyard with five Mastiff-type dogs that appeared to be starving. Each pen had three dogs in them and in one pen a deceased Mastiff-type dog was inside the kennel laying against the fence. While on scene, deputies and officers observed the dogs eating the other dog feces, as they were so hungry. Facebook post from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

Police said that one of the dogs could barely stand or walk. That dog was taken to a local emergency animal hospital and was released on Sunday morning.

All five of the surviving dogs were at the Animal Control Center as of Monday afternoon. The director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, David Luckenbaugh, said in a post on Monday that all of those dogs “are doing well and receiving individualized care.”

Anyone who wants to get more information or who wants to report suspected animal abuse can call 301-600-1544.