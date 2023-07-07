FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A $76,000 grant from the state of Maryland will help a local non-profit, On Our Own of Frederick County, continue its mission of helping people recover from opioid addiction.

According to the Opioid Operational Command Center, there has been a 31.4% increase in fatal overdoses in Frederick County from last year to January of this year.

“The opioid epidemic crosses all the social and economic boundaries. You could be prescribed an opioid and not manage that medication and find yourself now abusing that over-the-counter opioid,” said Neil Donnelly, Interim Executive Director of On Our Own of Frederick County.

The grant money will go towards expanding services and helping to pay salaries for paid peers who provide peer support groups and wellness services.

“I think it’s important that the community sees the work that gets done in places like this because there’s very often a disconnect between where the check comes and the people,” said Timothy Edmonds, a volunteer of the organization.

The money will also provide 10 scholarships for “Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Training,” which helps people recovering from substance use-disorder or those who have dealt with a mental health crisis.