FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two people, a man and a woman, were hurt after they accidentally were shot at a shooting range in Frederick on Sunday.

The Frederick County Sherriff’s Office said deputies went to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center, located at 4537 Metropolitan Ct., for the report of a shooting around 1 p.m.

When the deputies arrived, they determined that the shooting was accidental. Medics took the two people who were hurt to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s injuries were more serious than the woman’s. Deputies expected her to survive.