FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The American Red Cross is reminding everyone that there’s a greater need for donated blood as summer months continue.

The Red Cross is hoping to help combat the need for blood by hosting an annual memorial blood drive in honor of former volunteer and journalist Wendi Winters, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette on June 28, 2018.

“It’s just this instant gratification knowing that I’m giving a little piece of myself to help somebody else,” Winters’ daughter, Summerleigh Geimer, said.

Ashley Henyan, Regional Communication Director with the Red Cross said community partners are hard to find during summer months to host blood drives. It’s also a time when there’s a greater need for blood.

“Between the travel and schools being out of session, it’s hard for people to think about going to their local blood donation appointment or their local blood drive,” Henyan said.

Geimer recounted the horrifying moments after the shooting at the Capital Gazette.

“I was at the victim reunification center hoping that I was going to see my mom walk in those doors. Then unfortunately, I had to be the one to tell my whole family on a conference call that our mom was a victim and she didn’t make it,” Geimer said.

Geimer said she wants people to follow in the footsteps of her mother and give back to her community by giving the gift of life.

“It’s just that little piece of yourself that you’re able to give and your body will regenerate it. Just taking that little piece and living like Wendi did and using your time to help others,” Giemer said.

The American Red Cross said that donated blood has a shelf life of up to 42 days.

To find out where and how to donate blood, visit the American Red Cross website.