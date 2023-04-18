FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Recent studies show school attendance isn’t what it used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Maryland State Board of Education, the number of students chronically absent from Frederick County Public Schools was 11.8% before the pandemic.

By 2022, that increased to 25.8%.

A student is considered chronically absent when they’ve attended at least 10 school days and have missed 10 percent of those days.

Eric Beasley, a parent whose children attend FCPS, said that the school system is to blame.

”If they’re old enough to work, they’re old enough to go fight a war, they’re responsible enough to go to school, and if they don’t want to go to school, there’s something wrong with the school system,” said Beasley.

”I have a better understanding of what he’s (my child) being taught and how boring it is. It is not engaging, and it’s not building life skills that he needs to be successful,” said Beasley.

An email sent by Wanda Ford, FCPS’ media representative, shows the school system is developing a plan to combat the problem and achieve better attendance.

The school system did not comment on a possible cause of the higher absentee rate, but a PowerPoint breaking down the school’s plan said:

FCPS will equip each and every student to be an empowered learner and an engaged citizen to achieve a positive impact in the local and global community. FCPS powerpoint

FCPS’ Board of Education plan to discuss the issue in their board meeting Wednesday.