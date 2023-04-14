FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)– Two victims were taken to the hospital after suffering stab wounds in Frederick on Thursday

Police said it happened on the unit block of W 2nd Street. Frederick Police said two male victims were found with stab wounds to the upper torso.

Investigators said that the stabbings stemmed from an argument.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both victims were taken to a Baltimore hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Police were searching for the suspect and planned to release more information as it becomes available.